Ethena USDe (USDE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $102.45 Million

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Ethena USDe token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethena USDe has a total market capitalization of $3.22 billion and $102.45 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethena USDe has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethena USDe Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 3,224,233,357 tokens. The official website for Ethena USDe is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Buying and Selling Ethena USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 3,204,753,390.5353217. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.99875068 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $85,293,412.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena USDe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethena USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

