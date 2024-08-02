Ethereum (ETH) Price Tops $3,211.94

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $3,211.94 or 0.04913093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $386.24 billion and approximately $20.21 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00039528 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00007691 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011058 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00013671 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008866 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,251,314 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

