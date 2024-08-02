Evans Bancorp (NYSEMKT:EVBN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Evans Bancorp (NYSEMKT:EVBN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $30.22 million for the quarter.

Evans Bancorp Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of EVBN stock traded down $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $34.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,788 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Evans Bancorp from $26.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

