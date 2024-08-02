Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) Short Interest Update

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the June 30th total of 1,450,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 85,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.6 days.
Shares of EVEX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,826. EVE has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12.
EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVE will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EVEX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of EVE in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.
Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
