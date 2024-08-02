Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) Short Interest Update

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the June 30th total of 1,450,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 85,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.6 days.

EVE Stock Performance

Shares of EVEX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,826. EVE has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVE will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,707 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 34,484 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.19% of EVE worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EVEX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of EVE in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

EVE Company Profile

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

