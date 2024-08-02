Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Short Interest Up 5.9% in July

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,650,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 9,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 13.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Eventbrite Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $4.56 on Friday. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $442.34 million, a P/E ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $86.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.26 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Eventbrite will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eventbrite presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Eventbrite

Institutional Trading of Eventbrite

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EB. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the second quarter worth $171,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 82.4% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.