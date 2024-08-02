Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.97 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.21 earnings per share. Everest Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Everest Group Stock Down 0.6 %

EG stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $366.23. 22,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,771. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $381.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Everest Group has a 52 week low of $343.36 and a 52 week high of $417.92.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $457.00 to $454.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.40.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

