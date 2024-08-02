Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95, Briefing.com reports. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Eversource Energy updated its FY24 guidance to $4.50-$4.67 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.500-4.670 EPS.
Shares of ES traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $66.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.97, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.64. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $69.47.
In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.
