EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Short Interest Up 8.3% in July

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the June 30th total of 1,930,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 489,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

EVTC traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.96. EVERTEC has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $42.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.13.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. EVERTEC had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $205.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 29.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 217,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,770,000 after acquiring an additional 49,115 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in EVERTEC by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,626,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,045,000 after buying an additional 21,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on EVTC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on EVERTEC from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

