Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,210,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the June 30th total of 11,140,000 shares. Currently, 11.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

EVLV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Evolv Technologies in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered Evolv Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.65.

NASDAQ EVLV opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64. Evolv Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $8.30.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.57% and a negative net margin of 106.93%. The firm had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolv Technologies will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 54,010 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 737,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

