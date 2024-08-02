Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Exco Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Exco Technologies stock traded down C$0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$7.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,277. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.57. Exco Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$7.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.76. The firm has a market cap of C$293.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.04. Exco Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of C$163.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$165.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exco Technologies will post 0.7806122 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Acumen Capital set a C$11.00 target price on Exco Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XTC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exco Technologies news, Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total transaction of C$39,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $118,300 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

About Exco Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.