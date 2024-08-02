Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXC. Barclays upped their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $38.48. 3,917,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,834,085. Exelon has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average of $36.22. The company has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,749,899 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Exelon by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,547 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 112.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,527,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,483,000 after buying an additional 16,686,526 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $382,015,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,711,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,639,000 after buying an additional 274,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

