Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.90.

EXPD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $126.39 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $107.03 and a one year high of $131.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.07 and its 200 day moving average is $121.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

