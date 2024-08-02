Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,502.50 ($45.05).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,260 ($54.80) price objective on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Experian

Experian Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, insider Lloyd Pitchford purchased 19,090 shares of Experian stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,717 ($47.81) per share, with a total value of £709,575.30 ($912,754.44). 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Experian stock traded up GBX 17 ($0.22) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,689 ($47.45). 5,824,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of £33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3,563.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,652.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,462.57. Experian has a 12 month low of GBX 2,366 ($30.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,796 ($48.83).

Experian Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.18. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,466.02%.

Experian Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

Further Reading

