Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Bought by Webs Creek Capital Management LP

Webs Creek Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,441,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,674 shares during the quarter. Expro Group accounts for about 11.6% of Webs Creek Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Webs Creek Capital Management LP’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $28,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 93,847.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 175,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 175,494 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 129.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 822,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,420,000 after acquiring an additional 463,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Quinn P. Fanning sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $368,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,242.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Quinn P. Fanning sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $368,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,242.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Steven J. Russell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $345,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 84,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,927.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,737,240 shares of company stock worth $60,891,007. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XPRO. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Expro Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Expro Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Expro Group stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -122.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. Expro Group Holdings has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.16.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

