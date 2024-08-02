Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Barclays

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Exscientia in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Exscientia Stock Down 13.0 %

EXAI stock opened at $4.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30. Exscientia has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $8.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 666.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Exscientia will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exscientia

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Exscientia by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 202,377 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exscientia by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Exscientia by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Exscientia by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exscientia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 41.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

