Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Up to $4.60

Shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.60, but opened at $4.75. Exscientia shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 44,103 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXAI. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Exscientia in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Exscientia from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Exscientia in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $562.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 666.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.59%. The business had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exscientia plc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Exscientia by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exscientia by 359.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exscientia in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

