Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 110.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,951,899,000 after acquiring an additional 170,380 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,083,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,738,000 after acquiring an additional 577,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $1,022,811,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,107,000 after acquiring an additional 186,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,724,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,786,000 after acquiring an additional 211,395 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.86. 1,257,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $171.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.47. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($1.12). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $810.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.67.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at $775,042.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

