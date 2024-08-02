Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Releases Earnings Results

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($1.12), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $810.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.52 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage updated its FY24 guidance to $7.95-$8.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.950-8.150 EPS.

Shares of EXR opened at $159.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $171.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.32%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

