Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of XOM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.88. The stock had a trading volume of 20,399,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,505,223. The firm has a market cap of $460.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.95. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.78.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

