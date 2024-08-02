Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Down 0.5%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $115.97 and last traded at $116.39. 5,490,412 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 17,404,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.95.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $458.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.95 and a 200-day moving average of $111.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

