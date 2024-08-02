F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (XFIX) to Issue Dividend of $0.24 on August 2nd

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.243 per share on Friday, August 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XFIX opened at $52.26 on Friday. F/m Opportunistic Income ETF has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $52.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.44.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Company Profile

The F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (XFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on investing in what is perceived to be undervalued sectors and securities in the US fixed income space. The fund has no limitations in terms of maturity or credit quality.

