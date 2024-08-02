F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (XFIX) to Issue Dividend of $0.24 on August 2nd

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.243 per share on Friday, August 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.
F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:XFIX opened at $52.26 on Friday. F/m Opportunistic Income ETF has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $52.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.44.
F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Company Profile
