F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the June 30th total of 2,680,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 531,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

F5 Stock Performance

FFIV traded down $8.16 on Thursday, hitting $195.48. 912,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,598. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.92 and its 200-day moving average is $179.55. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. F5 has a 12 month low of $145.45 and a 12 month high of $205.92.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.06 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that F5 will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

In other F5 news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $558,444.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,790.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $558,444.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,790.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Pelzer Frank 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,335 shares of company stock worth $2,131,981 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of F5 by 138.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,685 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,323 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of F5 by 68,003.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,750 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 19,721 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 8.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,495 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.89.

Read Our Latest Report on F5

F5 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.