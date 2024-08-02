F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT Raised to $215.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the network technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.89.

Get F5 alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FFIV

F5 Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $203.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08. F5 has a 52-week low of $145.45 and a 52-week high of $205.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.43.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.06 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that F5 will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $243,759.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,906,495.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $243,759.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,906,495.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.76, for a total transaction of $283,659.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,610,262.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,335 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,981. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank grew its position in F5 by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,912 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in F5 by 0.6% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,531 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in F5 by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,231 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in F5 by 3.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in F5 by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F5

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.