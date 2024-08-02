Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Shares Gap Up to $15.54

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.54, but opened at $15.98. Farmers National Banc shares last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 9,663 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FMNB. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farmers National Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $565.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.01.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $66.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.15 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark J. Wenick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,602.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,307 shares of company stock worth $28,108. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the first quarter valued at $73,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Bank bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

