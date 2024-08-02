FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $152.04 million during the quarter.

FAT Brands Trading Down 10.5 %

Shares of FATBB stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $4.70. 664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.97. FAT Brands has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $8.96.

FAT Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.08%.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

