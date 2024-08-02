Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $215.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $212.00.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $198.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a twelve month low of $140.44 and a twelve month high of $217.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.07 and its 200-day moving average is $185.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $0.02. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $403.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at $18,283,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at $2,141,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at $3,414,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

