Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,997 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Fidelity National Financial worth $23,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 845.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 631,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,234,000 after acquiring an additional 564,980 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 673.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,412,000 after acquiring an additional 580,694 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 327,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after buying an additional 23,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,952. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average of $50.73. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $56.95.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FNF

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.