Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.36

Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.36 and last traded at $46.29, with a volume of 133267 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.95.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

