Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Cut to “Tender” at Ventum Financial

Ventum Financial lowered shares of Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a tender rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$33.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$37.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FIL. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Filo Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Filo Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank cut Filo Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$33.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price target on Filo Mining from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Filo Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Filo Mining has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.25.

Filo Mining Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CVE:FIL opened at C$8.97 on Tuesday. Filo Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.60 and a 52 week high of C$11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C($0.12). Equities research analysts predict that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

