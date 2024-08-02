Financial Survey: zvelo (OTCMKTS:ZVLO) vs. BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI)

zvelo (OTCMKTS:ZVLO – Get Free Report) and BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares zvelo and BigBear.ai’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio zvelo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BigBear.ai $155.16 million 2.24 -$60.37 million ($0.90) -1.57

zvelo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BigBear.ai.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets zvelo N/A N/A N/A BigBear.ai -109.01% N/A -30.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares zvelo and BigBear.ai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

7.6% of BigBear.ai shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of zvelo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of BigBear.ai shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for zvelo and BigBear.ai, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score zvelo 0 0 0 0 N/A BigBear.ai 0 2 2 0 2.50

BigBear.ai has a consensus price target of $3.33, suggesting a potential upside of 136.41%. Given BigBear.ai’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BigBear.ai is more favorable than zvelo.

Risk and Volatility

zvelo has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BigBear.ai has a beta of 3.52, indicating that its share price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BigBear.ai beats zvelo on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About zvelo



zvelo, Inc. provides Website content and contextual categorization, and malicious and botnet detection products. It offers Web filtering, brand safety, semantic targeting, traffic quality analysis, contextual targeting, and ad fraud prevention solutions for network security and mobile service providers, and subscriber analytics. The company was formerly known as eSoft, Inc. and changed its name to zvelo, Inc. in September 2010. zvelo, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About BigBear.ai



BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services. It serves nation defense and intelligence agencies, border protection, transportation security, manufacturing, distribution and logistics, travel, entertainment, and tourism sectors. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

