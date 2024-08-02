Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Short Interest Up 5.8% in July

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.6 days.
Firm Capital Property Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS FRMUF traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.67. Firm Capital Property Trust has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $4.07.
Firm Capital Property Trust Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Firm Capital Property Trust
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.