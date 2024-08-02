Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Short Interest Up 5.8% in July

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.6 days.

OTCMKTS FRMUF traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.67. Firm Capital Property Trust has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $4.07.

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders. The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, and net lease convenience retail.

