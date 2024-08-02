First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) PT Raised to $56.00

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of First Business Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FBIZ

First Business Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $43.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $362.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average is $35.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. First Business Financial Services has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $47.23.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $65.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that First Business Financial Services will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

First Business Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William Kent Lorenz sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $46,415.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,440.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Business Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 169,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.