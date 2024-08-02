First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
FCR.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.29.
In related news, Director Al Mawani purchased 5,000 shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.58 per share, with a total value of C$72,900.00. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.
