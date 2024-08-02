First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.23), reports. The firm had revenue of C$183.97 million for the quarter.

First Capital Realty Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.86. First Capital Realty has a twelve month low of C$18.60 and a twelve month high of C$22.79.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

First Capital Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.