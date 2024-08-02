First Digital USD (FDUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. First Digital USD has a total market cap of $2.00 billion and $7.89 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One First Digital USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, First Digital USD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000130 BTC.

First Digital USD Token Profile

First Digital USD’s genesis date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 2,004,255,616 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 2,000,255,616.16. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99924259 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 328 active market(s) with $6,869,820,000.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade First Digital USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy First Digital USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

