First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

FHB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut First Hawaiian from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $24.67.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $24.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average is $21.51. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $26.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

