First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Price Target Increased to $40.50 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $40.50 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.88.

INBK stock opened at $36.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.14 million, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $39.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.05.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $81.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 2,179.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 149.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 23,376 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 47,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 11,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

