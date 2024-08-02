First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Down to $6.18

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.18, but opened at $5.75. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 2,865,046 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AG. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, July 19th.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average is $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 1.32.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $106.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,785,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,198,000 after purchasing an additional 113,236 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 463,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 20,778 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 446.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 148,154 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 121,049 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,985,680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,071,000 after acquiring an additional 266,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Featured Articles

