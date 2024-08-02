First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Senior Officer Sells C$264,640.00 in Stock

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ryan Leslie Macwilliam sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.54, for a total value of C$264,640.00.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of FM opened at C$15.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.61. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.61.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on FM. Bank of America boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.99.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.