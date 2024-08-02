First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Raised to $326.00 at Oppenheimer

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $325.00 to $326.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.00.

First Solar stock opened at $218.50 on Wednesday. First Solar has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $306.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.34 and its 200-day moving average is $194.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $393,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,120.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $421,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $393,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,153 shares of company stock worth $12,540,428. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,257,053 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,068,991,000 after buying an additional 105,236 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in First Solar by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $472,963,000 after purchasing an additional 279,719 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in First Solar by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $422,861,000 after purchasing an additional 351,540 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,123,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in First Solar by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $175,816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

