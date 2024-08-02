First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Upgraded to Buy by DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. DZ Bank currently has $280.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FSLR. Bank of America raised their target price on First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on First Solar from $344.00 to $307.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $275.58.

NASDAQ FSLR traded down $4.14 on Thursday, reaching $214.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,747,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.34 and its 200 day moving average is $194.21. First Solar has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $306.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.71 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 31.98%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $393,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,120.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $393,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,428 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,257,053 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,068,991,000 after purchasing an additional 105,236 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 11.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $472,963,000 after acquiring an additional 279,719 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $422,861,000 after acquiring an additional 351,540 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $298,123,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $175,816,000 after acquiring an additional 16,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

