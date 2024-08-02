First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Sets New 12-Month High at $73.23

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.23 and last traded at $72.85, with a volume of 2708 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.48.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.37 and its 200-day moving average is $69.01.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 237,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 7.8% during the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 18.7% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 4.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

