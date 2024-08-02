First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Stake Lessened by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lowered its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 248,800.0% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000.

NYSEARCA FTLS traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.55. 687,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,752. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.15 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

