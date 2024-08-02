FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.61-2.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.70. FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.610-2.810 EPS.

FE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.92.

Shares of FE traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.33. 2,584,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973,284. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.38. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $43.65. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.49.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 97.70%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

