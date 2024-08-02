Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.600-2.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.6 billion. Flowserve also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.60-2.75 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowserve from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.27.

Shares of NYSE FLS traded down $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.77. The stock had a trading volume of 650,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,301. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.01. Flowserve has a one year low of $35.31 and a one year high of $52.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

In other news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,112,604.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,354,005.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

