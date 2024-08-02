Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Free Report) by 101.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,700 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 788.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 62,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on FHTX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Foghorn Therapeutics Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of FHTX opened at $6.51 on Friday. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.81.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.