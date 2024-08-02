Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.91 and last traded at $10.83. 10,927,402 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 53,694,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on F. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

View Our Latest Report on F

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.40. The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,410 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Ford Motor by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 32,975 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.