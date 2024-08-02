Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.71

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.71 and last traded at $27.11, with a volume of 5915 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average of $24.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 128.97%.

In related news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $177,568.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,812.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $149,831.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 620,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,475.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $177,568.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,812.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 24.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 8.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 12.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 986,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,332,000 after buying an additional 22,792 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

