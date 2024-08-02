Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Announces $0.00 Dividend

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2024

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Foxtons Group Price Performance

Foxtons Group stock opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75. Foxtons Group has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $2.55.

Foxtons Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.