Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Announces $0.00 Dividend

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.
Foxtons Group Price Performance
Foxtons Group stock opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75. Foxtons Group has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $2.55.
Foxtons Group Company Profile
