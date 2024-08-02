Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $22.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.11.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.86%.

In other Franklin Resources news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,432,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Power Corp of Canada lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 18,266.0% in the first quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 31,557,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $887,071,000 after acquiring an additional 31,385,293 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,652,644 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $793,983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,889,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,008,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,943 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $49,547,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2,322.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 868,984 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after acquiring an additional 833,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

